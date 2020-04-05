Reading to Bollywood songs: What Congress leaders are doing

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is devoting more time to exercising, spending close to an hour and a half on keeping himself fit.(File photo) Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is devoting more time to exercising, spending close to an hour and a half on keeping himself fit.(File photo)

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has turned a singer during the lockdown. He has sung some old Bollywood numbers and uploaded them on his YouTube channel. The songs are for various moods and are titled “romance during corona”, “the truth of life: which corona reminds us of”, “camaraderie with corona or challenge to it?”, “ephemerality of life…of which corona also reminds us”, and “the Sargam of life and the sound of silence during corona”.

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari is focusing on monitoring his constituency, writing, meditation, kung fu, reading the law on bio-weaponisation and powers of the International Court of Justice, and the Rome Statutes. He has written two policy briefs, four articles, finished Jairam Ramesh’s book on V R Krishna Menon and William Dalrymple’s The Anarchy, and is now reading Crisis Point by US Senators Trent Lott and Tom Daschle and Hein G Kiessling’s Faith, Unity, Discipline: The ISI of Pakistan.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor is devoting more time to exercising, spending close to an hour and a half on keeping himself fit. He spends six to eight hours on COVID-related interventions for his constituency.

