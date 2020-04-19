Supply of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms to remain suspended

After the lockdown was announced Flipkart suspended its operations temporarily. Amazon India had stopped taking orders and disabled shipment if low delivery products After the lockdown was announced Flipkart suspended its operations temporarily. Amazon India had stopped taking orders and disabled shipment if low delivery products

The Centre Sunday announced that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will continue to remain prohibited during the lockdown.

In its new order issued this morning, the Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn its earlier guideline exempting e-commerce operations and courier services in non-containment zones from April 20.

In its revised guidelines issued on Wednesday, almost all activities in rural areas have been approved — MNREGA works, MSMEs, food processing, construction of roads, buildings, irrigation, and industrial projects, work in factories outside the limits of municipalities and municipal corporations, brick kilns, tea, coffee and rubber plantations, gaushalas, and Common Service Centres. Even within the limits of municipalities, construction projects where workers are available on-site, have been permitted.

In the first set of lockdown guidelines announced on March 24, “telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home” was allowed. Also, “delivery of all essential goods” was allowed. After these first guidelines were announced, numerous online delivery staff were assaulted and stopped from traveling. After the lockdown was announced Flipkart suspended its operations temporarily. Amazon India had stopped taking orders and disabled shipment of low delivery products

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. While extending the lockdown till May 3, the Prime Minister also declared that select necessary activities will be allowed to be opened up from April 20 in identified areas of the country.

