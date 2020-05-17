Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines & Rules, Coronavirus India Lockdown Extension LIVE Updates: With the government expected to announce new guidelines for the next phase of lockdown today, Maharashtra has joined Punjab and Mizoram to extend the lockdown till May 31. Telangana has already extended it till May 29.
The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4. The lockdown 3.0 ends today.
As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, the lockdown 4.0 that begins from May 18, will be enforced with a different set of rules and guidelines. The new guidelines are based on suggestions from states that PM Narendra Modi had sought during his fifth discussion with chief ministers on the pandemic on May 11
The Assam government has recommended to the Centre to extend the Covid-19 lockdown by two more weeks. “In addition, we have submitted to the Centre our view on how lockdown should be implemented in Assam,” Sonowal said. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the government told the Centre that it does not want to follow the concept of classification by zones — red, orange or green — and rather go by localised containment zones.
From May 18, there will be no curfew in the state, but the lockdown will be there till May 31, said chief minister Amarinder Singh. He indicated the resumption of limited public transport services and the “maximum possible relaxation” in the non-containment zones from May 18. The containment zones will be sealed to enable the resumption of shops and small businesses in non-containment areas, the CM announced, adding that lockdown details will be announced by Monday after going through Centre’s guidelines. The chief minister said the state government has asked the Union government for a simpler categorisation of containment zones.
Haryana has suggested to Centre that all shops in main markets and shopping complexes should be allowed to open in the Lockdown 4.0 beginning May 18, irrespective of the zone. However, the curbs in containment zones should continue, the state government has suggested to the Centre. The shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutes will continue to remain shut. Haryana government has also suggested that if the Metro operations of DMRC are allowed to resume, it should have some restrictions, including allowing only people with Metro Smart cards. Salons and optical shops may also be allowed to open on alternate days. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has supported restarting of domestic flights as well as opening of schools and universities.
The Maharashtra government Sunday issued directions to extend the lockdown in the state till May 31. 'In exercise of the powers conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1898 and the powere, conferred under the Disaster Manangement Act, 2005, the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby issues directions to extend the lockdown till 31st May 2020 for containment of Covid-19 epidemic in the State and all Departments of Government of Maharashtra shall strictly implement the guidelines issued earlier from time to time. The calibrated phase wise relaxation/lifting of lockdown orders will be notified in the due course,' an order issued by the state government said.
With the biggest caseload in the country, Maharashtra has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31. After Punjab, Mizoram and Telangana, Maharashtra has become the latest state to extend restrictions. Maharashtra reported 67 deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, of which 41 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, according to data from the state Health Department. A total of 1,606 new Covid-19 cases were reported from across the state on Saturday. The state tally of COVID-19 positive patients is now 30,706 and the toll has gone up to 1,135.