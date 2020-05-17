Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines LIVE Updates: Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31

With the government expected to announce new guidelines for the next phase of lockdown today, Maharashtra has joined Punjab and Mizoram to extended the lockdown till May 31. (Express File Photo by Pradip Das) With the government expected to announce new guidelines for the next phase of lockdown today, Maharashtra has joined Punjab and Mizoram to extended the lockdown till May 31. (Express File Photo by Pradip Das)

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines & Rules, Coronavirus India Lockdown Extension LIVE Updates: With the government expected to announce new guidelines for the next phase of lockdown today, Maharashtra has joined Punjab and Mizoram to extend the lockdown till May 31. Telangana has already extended it till May 29.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4. The lockdown 3.0 ends today.

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week, the lockdown 4.0 that begins from May 18, will be enforced with a different set of rules and guidelines. The new guidelines are based on suggestions from states that PM Narendra Modi had sought during his fifth discussion with chief ministers on the pandemic on May 11