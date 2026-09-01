India News Live Updates, 01 September 2026: Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai with viral infection, dehydration

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare. (Source: Express Archives)

Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acute dehydration, his aide said on Tuesday. Hazare was shifted to Bombay Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday from Ahilyanagar district, where he had initially been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the aide said.

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CBI books FCI, NERAMAC officials over diversion of subsidised rice

The CBI has registered an FIR against officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) over irregularities in the distribution of subsidised rice for poor labourers. According to the agency, the rice was diverted to traders, who sold it for profit instead of giving it to the people it was meant for.

Story continues below this ad Woman stabs 2 people in New York’s Times Square; shot dead by NYPD A Queens woman stabbed two people in New York City’s Times Square on Monday before she was shot dead by police, officials said. The woman allegedly pulled two knives from a shopping bag and attacked a 68-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. The woman later died of her injuries, while the man is in stable condition. Police said officers confronted the suspect near an NYPD substation and spent several minutes trying to persuade her to drop the knives. After a Taser failed to stop her and she moved towards officers while wielding the weapons, two officers opened fire. Live Updates Sep 1, 2026 07:44 AM IST Woman stabs 2 people in New York's Times Square; shot dead by NYPD A Queens woman stabbed two people in New York City’s Times Square on Monday before she was shot dead by police, officials said. The woman allegedly pulled two knives from a shopping bag and attacked a 68-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. The woman later died of her injuries, while the man is in stable condition. Police said officers confronted the suspect near an NYPD substation and spent several minutes trying to persuade her to drop the knives. After a Taser failed to stop her and she moved towards officers while wielding the weapons, two officers opened fire. Police said the woman had a documented mental health history but no arrest record with the department. Authorities said there was no indication that the attack was terrorism-related. (AP) Sep 1, 2026 07:32 AM IST Anna Hazare hospitalised in Mumbai with viral infection, dehydration Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for treatment of a viral infection and acute dehydration, his aide said on Tuesday. Hazare was shifted to Bombay Hospital in South Mumbai on Monday from Ahilyanagar district, where he had initially been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, the aide said. VIDEO | Mumbai: Visuals from Bombay Hospital where social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted for treatment of viral infection and acute dehydration.#annahazare #mumbai



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