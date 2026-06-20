India News LIVE | 12 NEET aspirants die in 37 days; Uddhav offers to step down ; Iran warns US of ‘heavy cost’ — Breaking News Today

Express Photo by Ganesh Shirshekar
India news LIVE updates: Ahead of the re-test, aspirants across the ethnic divide in Manipur describe fears of an ambush on their way to NEET centres, with some being escorted under security cover at night. The human cost of the exam crisis continues to mount — 12 suicides have been recorded in just 37 days in the run-up to the re-examination.
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The Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis sharpened on the party’s founding day, as Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to his cadre, even as Eknath Shinde warned that the recent wave of defections from Sena (UBT) was “just the trailer” of what is to come.
Iran Warns US Of ‘Heavy Cost’ Over MoU Violation
Iran has accused Washington of violating the first clause of their newly signed MoU, warning of a “heavy cost” after Israeli strikes continued in Lebanon despite the agreement. Tehran said the US bears responsibility for ending the war on all fronts. Separately, Trump praised PM Modi, saying India no longer “rips off” the US on trade.
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World Cup: Haiti Eliminated, Cunha Stars For Brazil
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In yet another goof up, a NEET aspirant from Nagpur was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi ahead of the upcoming retest. The student claimed that he had chosen Nagpur as one of the three preferred test cities. The father of the aspirant said that they were not in a position to send their child abroad for the exam. The family had lodged a complaint with the NTA helpline which acknowledged the mistake and assured that a revised centre would be allotted, says ANI.