India News LIVE | 12 NEET aspirants die in 37 days; Uddhav offers to step down ; Iran warns US of ‘heavy cost’ — Breaking News Today

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India news LIVE updates: Ahead of the re-test, aspirants across the ethnic divide in Manipur describe fears of an ambush on their way to NEET centres, with some being escorted under security cover at night. The human cost of the exam crisis continues to mount — 12 suicides have been recorded in just 37 days in the run-up to the re-examination.

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Uddhav’s Emotional Appeal, Shinde Calls Exodus ‘Just Trailer’

The Shiv Sena (UBT) crisis sharpened on the party’s founding day, as Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal to his cadre, even as Eknath Shinde warned that the recent wave of defections from Sena (UBT) was “just the trailer” of what is to come.

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