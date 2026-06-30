India leads democracies in transparent polls: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CHIEF ELECTION Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday said India is leading the world’s major democracies with a transparent electoral process.

Kumar, who visited central Kashmir’s Budgam district to interact with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), said: “I had an interaction with the pillars of democracy, the Booth level workers in Budgam… We discussed that preparation of voter lists, voting and vote counting are part of the world’s most transparent electoral process.”

“All of them are audited by political parties or the candidates concurrently,” Kumar said. He said after the 2026 electoral process, India is now leading the largest democratic countries and is the chairperson of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA). Kumar arrived in Srinagar on Sunday.