India lauds global financial watchdog FATF’s decision to place Pakistan on ‘grey list’

India on Saturday welcomed the move by global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan on its “grey list” for failing to curb terror financing in a hope that action plan suggested by the global watchdog will be complied with by Pakistan in a time-bound manner, reported PTI. India has been seeking global action against Pakistan for allowing terror safe havens in its territories and has been pressing for punishing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in a series of attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attack.

“We hope that the FATF Action plan shall be complied with in a time-bound manner and credible measures would be taken by Pakistan to address global concerns related to terrorism emanating from any territory under its control,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a query on the issue to news agency PTI.

Kumar further added, “Pakistan has given a high-level political commitment to address the global concerns regarding its implementation of the FATF standards for countering terror financing and anti-money laundering, especially in respect of UN-designated and internationally proscribed terror entities and individuals.

“The freedom and impunity with which designated terrorists like Hafiz Saed and entities like Jamaat-Ud-Dawaa, Lashkar-e-Tayabba, Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to operate in Pakistan is not in keeping with such commitments.”

The FATF on June 27 placed Pakistan on the grey list for failing to curb anti-terror financing despite Islamabad submitting a 26-point action plan and launching a concerted diplomatic effort to avert the decision. The decision was taken at the plenary session of FATF in Paris. The placement of Pakistan on the grey list of the FATF could hurt Pakistan’s economy as well as its international standing. It will be directly scrutinised by the FATF until it is satisfied by the measures taken to curb terror financing and money laundering.

Meanwhile, China declined to comment on FATF’s decision to place on the grey list, but said instead of accusing and pressuring its close ally the international community should recognise the “enormous sacrifices” it has made to combat terrorism. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, Pakistan’s effort in counter-terrorism has not only won recognition from China, but also from many countries around the world.

