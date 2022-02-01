India records over 1.67 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1,192 deaths

India recorded over 1.67 lakh new Covid-19 cases, along with 1,192 deaths —up from 959 on Monday—in the 24 hours ending 8 am Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s data showed.

With this, India’s total case load has reached at over 4.14 crore and the death toll climbed to over 4,96 lakh.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.

More than 2.54 lakh recoveries were also reported on Tuesday and the recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent. Active cases currently stand at 17,43,059 and constitute 4.20 per cent of the total cases.

Till now, 166.68 crore Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. India has fully vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population.