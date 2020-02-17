India known for co-existence of all religions, says Vice-President

Naidu addresses the Rotary meet at New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI) Naidu addresses the Rotary meet at New Town on the outskirts of Kolkata, Sunday. (PTI)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said India is known for its unity in diversity, pluralistic ethos and peaceful co-existence of all religions.

Addressing a global meeting of Rotary India at New Town, Naidu said, “This ethos should be nurtured and there should be no discrimination based on gender or differences between people.”

He said the country wants good relations with all its neighbours and advocated for a climate of peace and progress. “We want to have good relations with all our neighbours. Let us take a stand… we must all seek to create an atmosphere where peace can flourish. You can change your friends, but cannot change your neighbours. Peace is the prerequisite for progress. India has always believed in the concept of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family),” he said.

Naidu said India has believed in living together and working together. “The world probably needs to adopt this approach as it moves to implement the ambitious 2030 Sustainable Development agenda.”

The Vice-President appealed to the lawmakers to discuss and debate in a constructive manner.

“Discuss and debate to decide, not to disturb. Agree to disagree. Let the government propose, let the opposition oppose and let the House dispose. (This is) My request to all parliamentarians,” he said.

