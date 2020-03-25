‘Diabolical mindset’: India condemns terror attack on Kabul gurdwara amid coronavirus outbreak

Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP) Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP)

Condemning the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistan’s Kabul, in which 11 worshippers were killed, India on Wednesday said that targeting of a religious place in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak reflects the “diabolical mindset” of the perpetrators and their backers.

India has conveyed its sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wished speedy recovery to the injured, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan,” the MEA said. “Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers.”

An Afghan security guard stands at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP) An Afghan security guard stands at the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. (AP)

Earlier in the day, heavily armed gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Kabul, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country.

According to a Sikh lawmaker, Narindra Singh Khalsa, there were about 150 worshippers inside the Gurdwara at the time of the attack. As per the news agency AFP, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

