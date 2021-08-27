‘Attacks reinforce need to stand united against terrorism’: India condemns Kabul airport blasts

India, while condemning the attacks outside Kabul airport that has killed at least 73 people, said such incidents “reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists”.

In a statement late Thursday night, the external affairs ministry said, “India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured.”

It added, “Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists.”

The twin blasts and at least one attack by a gunman in Kabul on Thursday killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 US service personnel, and plunged the evacuation of western forces from Afghanistan into a deeper crisis. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. Amaq news agency said on its Telegram channel that an IS member named Abdul Rahman al-Logari carried out “the martyrdom operation near Kabul Airport”.

Condemning the attack, US President Joe Biden said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay.” He declined to extend his 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan but promised to evacuate any American citizens who want to leave. “To those who carried out these attacks today – as well as anyone who wishes America harm – know this: we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” he added.