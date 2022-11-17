India joins Moscow meet on Afghanistan

INDIA PARTICIPATED in the fourth Meeting of the Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan, which was held in Moscow on November 16.

Special envoys and senior officials from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan also participated in the meeting.

“During the meeting, the participants discussed issues related to Afghanistan, including the current humanitarian situation and the ongoing efforts of various stakeholders to provide assistance, intra-Afghan talks, formation of an inclusive and representative government, efforts to counter threats of terrorism and ensuring regional security,” a statement from Ministry of External Affairs said.

On the sidelines of the Moscow Format Meeting, Indian delegation led by Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran), Ministry of External Affairs also held discussions with special envoys of the participating countries, it said.