At 2+2 talks, India, Japan tell Pak to take ‘resolute action’ against terror networks

At the first-ever Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said India’s relationship with Japan is a key component for its vision for peace, prosperity, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Modi met Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The Indian delegation led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met their Japanese counterparts.

Issuing a joint statement on combatting terrorism, Indian and Japan said, “All countries need to take resolute action in rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure.”

Both sides also discussed the threat posed to regional security caused by terrorist networks operating out of Pakistan and said, “India and Japan call upon Pak to take resolute and irreversible action against terror networks and fully comply with international commitments.”

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of all-round development of India-Japan ties for the benefit of the people belonging to both the countries as well as the region and the world, PTI reported MEA as saying.

The 2+2 Dialogue comes ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to India, mid-December. Modi conveyed to the Japanese ministers that he was looking forward to welcoming Abe to India for the summit.

“The prime minister added that India’s relationship with Japan was a key component of our vision for Indo-Pacific for peace, stability and prosperity of the region, as well as a cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy,” the MEA said.

The meeting is being held after the decision taken by PM Modi and Japan PM Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit which was held in Japan in October 2018. It was then that both the Supremes decided to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the ‘India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership’.”

In the meeting with Motegi and Kono, Modi also said that regular high-level exchanges between the two countries are a testimony to the depth and strength of the relationship.

So far, only India and the US have the 2+2 ministerial mechanism, although India and Australia also have the 2+2 at the official level. With this, India has 2+2 mechanism with all the Quad countries. India, Australia, US and Japan have met under the rubric of Quadrilateral since 2017 at the official level, and at the foreign ministers’ level in September this year. India and the US 2+2 level dialogue is expected to take place on December 18 in Washington DC this year.

-with PTI inputs