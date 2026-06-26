India-Japan summit to be held in New Delhi, Guwahati ‘dropped’ as possible venue

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake her first official visit to India next week for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, with New Delhi finalised as the venue after Guwahati was considered but later dropped due to “logistical issues”.

The three-day visit, from July 1 to 3, will see Takaichi accompanied by a large business delegation.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on X that Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi called him up on Thursday evening to reaffirm that the two sides will further strengthen collaboration across key sectors like electronics, semiconductors, and entrepreneurship.

The call from the envoy came after New Delhi was chosen as the venue for the summit.