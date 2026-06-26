India-Japan summit to be held in New Delhi, Guwahati ‘dropped’ as possible venue

2 min readNew DelhiJun 26, 2026 05:07 PM IST
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will undertake her first official visit to India next week for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, with New Delhi finalised as the venue after Guwahati was considered but later dropped due to “logistical issues”.
The three-day visit, from July 1 to 3, will see Takaichi accompanied by a large business delegation.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on X that Japanese Ambassador Ono Keiichi called him up on Thursday evening to reaffirm that the two sides will further strengthen collaboration across key sectors like electronics, semiconductors, and entrepreneurship.
The call from the envoy came after New Delhi was chosen as the venue for the summit.
According to an MEA press release, “The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”
The upcoming summit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo in August 2025 for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.
PM Modi held talks with then Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, after which the two sides adopted the joint statement titled “Partnership for Security and Prosperity of Our Next Generation”.
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Notably, Modi and Takaichi met earlier this month on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in France, during which the two sides discussed enhancing economic cooperation with a focus on trade and investment.
“Had a great interaction with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi of Japan. India and Japan will continue to deepen ties in diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment,” PM Modi said in a post on X, following his interaction.
Experts of international relations have noted that India-Japan relations provide a strategic and economic counterweight to China’s growing dominance in the region. Both nations are core members of the Quad. Bilateral ties have expanded lately, rooted in defence agreements and infrastructure investments.