India, Japan sign defence pact as PM Modi holds talks with Takaichi

Takaichi Sanae, Prime Minister of Japan with PM Narendra Modi during the welcome ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held summit level talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi focusing on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and boosting cooperation in critical technologies, news agency PTI reported.

Following the talks, PM Modi addressed the gathering, where he underlined the joint efforts by India and Japan to prepare a roadmap for economic security cooperation.

The two countries also signed a pact on co-development in the defence sector, PM Modi announced. They also unveiled a joint vision for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).

Modi calls Takaichi his ‘younger sister’

Extending a warm welcome to Takaichi, who is on her first visit to India, for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, Modi expressed his admiration for his counterpart, calling her a “foresighted and a popular leader.”