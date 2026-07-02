India, Japan sign defence pact as PM Modi holds talks with Takaichi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held summit level talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi focusing on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and boosting cooperation in critical technologies, news agency PTI reported.
Following the talks, PM Modi addressed the gathering, where he underlined the joint efforts by India and Japan to prepare a roadmap for economic security cooperation.
The two countries also signed a pact on co-development in the defence sector, PM Modi announced. They also unveiled a joint vision for cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).
Extending a warm welcome to Takaichi, who is on her first visit to India, for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, Modi expressed his admiration for his counterpart, calling her a “foresighted and a popular leader.”
Referring to her as his “younger sister,” Modi also hailed her belongingness to Nara prefecture in Japan, with which, he claimed “India has Buddhists linkages.”
Reflecting on the dynamic geopolitical landscape and shifting global alliances, Modi reemphasised that the deep-rooted relationship between New Delhi and Tokyo continues to be resilient.
“Just a few days ago, at the G7 Summit, I had said, that in today’s atmosphere of global upheaval, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset. And I am proud that the India-Japan partnership stands fully tested on this touchstone,” he told the reporters.
Modi also acknowledged Japan’s exceptional contributions to India’s domestic infrastructure and industrial modernisation over the decades.
“Japan has played an important role in India’s growth story. Today, through PMs visit, we are starting a new chapter in our global strategic partnership. Today, both are part of the five largest economy in the world… As the largest democratic region, we have taken several important initiatives. We will lead the way to peace and stability,” he said.