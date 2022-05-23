India-Japan ‘natural partners’, relationship of spirituality, cooperation: PM Modi in Tokyo

Addressing the Indian community on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said India and Japan are “natural partners” and Japanese investments have played an important role in India’s development journey.

He went on to say that India’s relationship with Japan is of spirituality, of cooperation and of belonging.

PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. He will also hold separate bilateral meetings with the Quad leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

In his address, he further noted that India has always found a solution to every problem, no matter how big it is. He added that during the coronavirus pandemic, when there was an atmosphere of uncertainty, India supplied ‘Made in India’ vaccines to crores of its citizens and also sent it to more than 100 countries.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded the Indian diaspora for its dedication toward Indian culture and language despite being settled in Japan for years and assimilated the Japanese culture.

Earlier in the day, in an op-ed published in a leading Japanese newspaper Monday, Modi said India and Japan will contribute towards building an open, free and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, connected by secure seas, integrated by trade and investment, defined by respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity and anchored in international law.

Besides Modi, the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian prime minister-elect Anthony Albanese.