Guarding the Indo-Pacific: India and Japan to enhance cooperation in maritime security

India and Japan agreed to enhance operational maritime security cooperation and protect vital Sea Lines of Communication across the Indo-Pacific following high-level bilateral talks on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation during their meeting in New Delhi. The pact establishes a comprehensive framework to strengthen ties between the Indian Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Key areas of focus include Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).

A joint statement released after their bilateral meeting stated that both ministers emphasised the importance of sharing assessments of the regional and international security environment, especially amid heightened global tensions. They also strongly opposed any unilateral actions that threaten the freedom and safety of navigation and overflight, and any attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion, without explicitly naming any country.

The two ministers affirmed that they would strengthen coordination between the two sides to protect Sea Lines of Communication through mutual visits by naval ships and units, joint exercises, personnel and subject matter expert exchanges, and logistical support, including the use of ports and maintenance and repair facilities. The two ministers concurred on moving swiftly to realise concrete maritime security cooperation that serves the strategic and operational needs.

‘Make in India’ defence boost

They agreed that both sides should maximise synergies to enhance mine countermeasures capabilities and explore the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design, leveraging Japan’s technological expertise and India’s production capabilities, in accordance with their respective policies. They also agreed that both sides should leverage each other’s strengths in defence shipbuilding and related areas, and deepen discussions on Japan’s use of India’s production capabilities within the framework of ‘Make in India’.

The two ministers also concurred on progressing reciprocal provision of ship repair facilities, including the conclusion of a ship repair arrangement in the near future, the statement noted.

They welcomed the steady strengthening of defence cooperation, including cooperation among the respective Ministries and the Services of the two countries that share strategic perspectives, under the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which constitutes one of the pillars for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

Story continues below this ad

Recalling the Japan-India Joint Statement issued by the leaders of the two countries in July 2026, the two ministers affirmed their commitment, under their leadership, to further deepen defence cooperation to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Bilateral military exercises

They welcomed the steady expansion and deepening of bilateral exercises conducted by Japan and India, including the Japan-India Army exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise “JAIMEX” and welcomed the steady progress in coordination for the Japan-India Air Force exercise “Veer Guardian 26”, scheduled to be held this year, under which Japan Air Self-Defence Force fighter aircraft will, for the first time, visit India and participate in the exercise.

The two ministers concurred on further deepening cooperation in bilateral exercises by increasing complexity, integrating unmanned systems, and pursuing joint exercises at short notice whenever opportunities arise.

They also agreed to promote exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and to pursue cooperation with India’s integrated theatre commands following their establishment.

Story continues below this ad

They agreed that the project concerning the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system, as the first defence equipment transfer project between the two countries, represents a symbol of the deepening cooperation between Japan and India in the transfer of defence equipment and technology. They affirmed their commitment to working together towards the early realisation of the project.

They agreed to advance discussions among the respective Services of the two countries concerning operational requirements. “The two Ministers also affirmed their commitment to deepening the defence R&D cooperation between DRDO & ATLA in the field of state-of-the-art defence technologies,” the statement noted, adding that they also confirmed their intention to convene a Defence Industry Forum.

The two ministers welcomed the first trilateral naval PASSEX exercise involving Japan, India and Indonesia, which was conducted in February this year.

“With a view to taking a comprehensive perspective of the Indo-Pacific and contributing jointly to peace and stability in the region and the world, they concurred on further deepening cooperation with third countries, through high-level exchanges, exercises and other relevant initiatives,” the statement noted.

Story continues below this ad

Logistics network

The two ministers concurred on further promoting cooperation through the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN) to support partner countries in the event of a natural disaster by transporting personnel and supplies. The second tabletop exercise of the IPLN is scheduled to be held at the Japan Ministry of Defense in September this year.

They agreed to accelerate discussions towards convening the Fourth Japan-India Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting (“2+2”) in Tokyo this year, and to hold consultations when necessary to ensure the security of both countries and peace and stability in the region.

The two Ministers agreed to establish a Working Group, headed at the Director-General/Joint Secretary level, to advance cooperation in an integrated manner across the operational, intelligence, equipment, technology and industrial domains, while respecting each other’s policies and sovereign choices.

The Working Group will provide overall coordination for the directions of cooperation concurred upon by the two Ministers, maximise synergies among the various areas of cooperation, and accelerate their implementation.

Story continues below this ad

Defence Minister Koizumi also visited the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Mumbai and the Indian Naval Ship Chennai.