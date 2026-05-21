India-Italy joint statement: Focus on terror, tech & unblocking of Hormuz

According to the joint statement, the two leaders “strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 21, 2026 04:48 AM IST
India-Italy joint statement: Focus on terror, tech & unblocking of HormuzPrime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Wednesday. (ANI)
Make us preferred source on Google

From common position on terrorism to creation of INNOVIT India, an innovation hub; launch of a dialogue on maritime security to ‘Italy Calls India: A University-Enterprise Talent Bridge’ — these are among the key outcomes in the joint statement of India and Italy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday.

PM Modi said, “India and Italy share a consensus that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity. Our joint initiatives against terror financing have set a significant example for the entire world. India and Italy have sent a clear message: responsible democracies do not merely condemn terrorism; they also take concrete steps to dismantle its financial networks.”

According to the joint statement, the two leaders “strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism. The two leaders strongly condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated their commitment to cooperate in the fight against terrorists and terrorist groups and their affiliates including those listed in the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions regime.”

India, Italy upgrade ties | Special strategic partnership announced: Trade to corridor, defence to ports

On innovation, the joint statement said that they announced the creation of INNOVIT India, an innovation hub located in India aimed at strengthening cooperation between the respective innovation ecosystems, support startup acceleration programs, market access and business matching. It also addresses joint research, university collaboration, and talent mobility in sectors including fintech, healthcare, semiconductors, logistics and supply chains, agritech, energy, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

India-Italy joint statement: Focus on terror, tech & unblocking of Hormuz PM Narendra Modi gifts a packet of ‘Melody’ toffees to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Wednesday. (screenshot from the viral video)

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a human-centric, secure, trustworthy and robust Artificial Intelligence, and they agreed to collaborate in this domain including in “third countries”, it said.

Read | ‘Over 800 Italian firms contributing to India’s growth story’: PM Modi after meeting Meloni

The prime ministers placed particular emphasis on opportunities for cooperation in the field of “supercomputing.” It said that both leaders agreed to launch a ‘Dialogue on Maritime Security’, with the aim of increasing maritime security cooperation, coordination and the exchange of information and best practices in the maritime domain.

On higher education and mobility of students, they welcomed the launch of ‘ICI-Italy Calls India: A University-Enterprise Talent Bridge’ aimed at enhancing the talent of Indian students enrolled in Italian universities by offering concrete pathways for guidance, matching and qualified integration into Italian enterprises.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Modi’s ‘Melody’ reel with Meloni invites criticism: ‘This isn’t leadership, it’s a farce’, says Rahul Gandhi

On cultural cooperation, they underlined culture as a key pillar of bilateral dialogue and welcomed the signing of an MoU on “Italy’s participation in the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal”.

The two leaders also encouraged the organization of an Italy-India Cultural Forum bringing together institutions, experts, and representatives of the creative industries.

On the MoU for cooperation in critical minerals, the statement said both countries agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of critical minerals by establishing a structured framework for collaboration, with particular emphasis on sustainability and resilient supply chains. They underscored the importance of joint efforts in recovery of “critical minerals from unconventional sources, including electronic waste and mine tailings.”

On cooperation in Africa, the two sides “agreed to work together in trilateral initiatives with African partners in areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, connectivity and infrastructure and renewable energy” in line with India’s development partnership in Africa and Italy’s Mattei Plan.

Story continues below this ad

On the war in West Asia, both leaders expressed “deep concern” over the situation in West Asia and its effects in the region as well as the rest of the world. The leaders welcomed the ceasefire announced on April 8, 2026 and underlined the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for a lasting peace in the region. They also called for freedom of navigation and the resumption of global flows through the Strait of Hormuz.”

On the war in Ukraine, they expressed “concern” and agreed to continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.

Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
twitter

Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments