India-Italy joint statement: Focus on terror, tech & unblocking of Hormuz

From common position on terrorism to creation of INNOVIT India, an innovation hub; launch of a dialogue on maritime security to ‘Italy Calls India: A University-Enterprise Talent Bridge’ — these are among the key outcomes in the joint statement of India and Italy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian PM Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday.

PM Modi said, “India and Italy share a consensus that terrorism poses a grave challenge to humanity. Our joint initiatives against terror financing have set a significant example for the entire world. India and Italy have sent a clear message: responsible democracies do not merely condemn terrorism; they also take concrete steps to dismantle its financial networks.”

According to the joint statement, the two leaders “strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism. The two leaders strongly condemned the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated their commitment to cooperate in the fight against terrorists and terrorist groups and their affiliates including those listed in the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions regime.”

India, Italy upgrade ties | Special strategic partnership announced: Trade to corridor, defence to ports

On innovation, the joint statement said that they announced the creation of INNOVIT India, an innovation hub located in India aimed at strengthening cooperation between the respective innovation ecosystems, support startup acceleration programs, market access and business matching. It also addresses joint research, university collaboration, and talent mobility in sectors including fintech, healthcare, semiconductors, logistics and supply chains, agritech, energy, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

PM Narendra Modi gifts a packet of ‘Melody’ toffees to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Wednesday. (screenshot from the viral video) PM Narendra Modi gifts a packet of ‘Melody’ toffees to Italy’s Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Wednesday. (screenshot from the viral video)

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a human-centric, secure, trustworthy and robust Artificial Intelligence, and they agreed to collaborate in this domain including in “third countries”, it said.

The prime ministers placed particular emphasis on opportunities for cooperation in the field of “supercomputing.” It said that both leaders agreed to launch a ‘Dialogue on Maritime Security’, with the aim of increasing maritime security cooperation, coordination and the exchange of information and best practices in the maritime domain.

On higher education and mobility of students, they welcomed the launch of ‘ICI-Italy Calls India: A University-Enterprise Talent Bridge’ aimed at enhancing the talent of Indian students enrolled in Italian universities by offering concrete pathways for guidance, matching and qualified integration into Italian enterprises.

Story continues below this ad

On cultural cooperation, they underlined culture as a key pillar of bilateral dialogue and welcomed the signing of an MoU on “Italy’s participation in the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal”.

The two leaders also encouraged the organization of an Italy-India Cultural Forum bringing together institutions, experts, and representatives of the creative industries.

On the MoU for cooperation in critical minerals, the statement said both countries agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of critical minerals by establishing a structured framework for collaboration, with particular emphasis on sustainability and resilient supply chains. They underscored the importance of joint efforts in recovery of “critical minerals from unconventional sources, including electronic waste and mine tailings.”

On cooperation in Africa, the two sides “agreed to work together in trilateral initiatives with African partners in areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), agriculture, education, healthcare, artificial intelligence, connectivity and infrastructure and renewable energy” in line with India’s development partnership in Africa and Italy’s Mattei Plan.

Story continues below this ad

On the war in West Asia, both leaders expressed “deep concern” over the situation in West Asia and its effects in the region as well as the rest of the world. The leaders welcomed the ceasefire announced on April 8, 2026 and underlined the importance of de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy for a lasting peace in the region. They also called for freedom of navigation and the resumption of global flows through the Strait of Hormuz.”

On the war in Ukraine, they expressed “concern” and agreed to continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy.