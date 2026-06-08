India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Iran, asks to leave country immediately

Amid growing uncertainty in the region following recent developments, the Indian Embassy in Iran has issued a fresh advisory asking Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the country and urging those currently in Iran to leave at the earliest using available means of transport.

In the wake of heightened security concerns over military action since last night, the embassy has reiterated its earlier warning and advised Indian citizens to prioritise their safety.

In its latest statement, the Embassy of India in Tehran said, “In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian Nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian Nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport.”

The advisory applies to all Indian citizens currently in Iran, including students, businesspersons, pilgrims and tourists. This is the 8th Indian advisory issued during the ongoing Iran-US-Iran conflict.

Hours after the ceasefire announcement in April, the Indian Embassy in Tehran had issued an advisory, asking its nationals to “expeditiously” leave the war-torn country. It had also launched a helpline number to accelerate the process. The sense was to use the window of ceasefire to exit in case things flare up again.

Around 7,500 Indian nationals still remain in Iran. Earlier, the Embassy has facilitated the exit of thousands of Indian citizens from Iran through the land border with Armenia and Azerbaijan.