India issues fresh advisory on visiting Sri Lanka after Easter bombings

India Tuesday issued a fresh advisory to citizens travelling to Sri Lanka to be careful and vigilant after a series of devastating blasts on Easter Sunday killed over 250 people in the island nation.

Advertising

In its latest advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs assured citizens that the security situation in Sri Lanka is gradually returning to normal with the lifting of curfew and restrictions on social media and the opening of schools.

Indian nationals, however, are advised to be careful and vigilant in their visit to the country. It also asked Indians requiring any assistance to get in touch round the clock with the Indian High Commission in Colombo and Assistant High Commission in Kandy as well as Consulates in Jaffna and Hambantota.

In the aftermath of the blasts last month, the MEA had asked citizens not to undertake non-essential travel to the island nation.

Advertising

On April 12, nine suicide bombers carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 253 people. Several Indians were among the victims of the serial explosions.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka had widened a curfew after attacks on mosques and Muslim-owned businesses in the wake of the bombings, and blocked Facebook and WhatsApp to stop people inciting violence.