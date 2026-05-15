India issues chair statement after BRICS meeting amid ‘differing views’ over West Asia conflict

With no consensus emerging on the diplomatic language for the ongoing West Asia conflict at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, India on Friday issued a chair’s statement aimed at striking a balance between the divergent positions of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to the statement issued after the two-day BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, “There were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region. BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives”.
“Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives. The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members,” the statement added.
The meeting in New Delhi is taking place at a time when the BRICS grouping has not reached a consensus on the war in West Asia. The UAE and Iran are part of the grouping and have not been able to agree on a common language for the conflict.
Given that consensus has eluded the grouping in the past, Delhi issued a chair’s summary on April 24 stating that “members expressed deep concern on the recent conflict in the Middle East (West Asia) and offered views and assessments on the matter”.
In early March, The Indian Express reported that Tehran had reached out to Delhi to take the lead in issuing a statement on behalf of the BRICS, currently chaired by India, condemning the US and Israeli strikes against Iran in the previous two weeks. This put Delhi in a diplomatic pickle, given that it had not taken sides in the ongoing conflict.
India tried to diplomatically balance the two sides, Iran and the UAE, as it flagged disruptions to energy infrastructure as well as unilateral sanctions. Iran has attacked energy infrastructure in the Gulf, including the UAE’s, while it has also faced the brunt of attacks from the US and Israel on its energy facilities and is also facing sanctions.
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Tehran has accused Emirates of hosting US military bases, facilities and personnel.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More