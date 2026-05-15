India issues chair statement after BRICS meeting amid ‘differing views’ over West Asia conflict

India has tried to diplomatically balance the two sides, Iran and the UAE, as it flagged disruptions to energy infrastructure as well as unilateral sanctions. (File Photo/X/S Jaishankar)

With no consensus emerging on the diplomatic language for the ongoing West Asia conflict at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, India on Friday issued a chair’s statement aimed at striking a balance between the divergent positions of Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the statement issued after the two-day BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, “There were differing views among some members as regard to the situation in the West Asia/Middle East region. BRICS members expressed their respective national positions and shared a range of perspectives”.

“Views articulated by them included the need for an early resolution of the current crisis, the value of dialogue and diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding international law, the importance of safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, and the protection of civilian infrastructure and civilian lives. The impact of recent developments on the global economic situation was stressed by many members,” the statement added.