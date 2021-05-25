India, Israel sign agreement on agriculture cooperation

May 25, 2021 1:32:49 am
India and Israel have signed “a three-year work program agreement” for development in agriculture cooperation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said on Monday.
“Taking forward the ever-growing partnership in agriculture between Israel and India, the two governments have agreed to enhance their cooperation in agriculture and signed a three-year work program agreement for development in Agriculture cooperation, while affirming the ever-growing bilateral partnership and recognizing the centrality of agriculture and water sectors in the bilateral relationship,” the Ministry said in a statement.
Both countries are implementing the “INDO-ISRAEL Agricultural Project Centres of Excellence” and “INDO-ISRAEL Villages of Excellence”.
On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the agriculture sector ‘always remains a priority for India’. “Due to the agrarian policies of the Government of India, there is a definite change in the lives of the farmers and the agriculture sector,” Tomar said.
In a statement, the Israel embassy said, “The work program will aim to grow existing Centres of Excellence, establish new centers, increase CoE’s value chain, bring the Centres of Excellence into the self-sufficient mode, and encourage private sector companies and collaboration.”
Israel ambassador to India Dr. Ron Malka said the three-year work program reflects the strength of growing partnership between both countries.
