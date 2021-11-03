India, Israel PMs talk cooperation in ‘areas of high-tech, innovation’

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi had a “fruitful” first meeting with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit on Tuesday during which they reviewed the bilateral ties besides exchanging views about expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology and innovation.

Modi and Bennett’s maiden formal meeting came after their brief interaction on Monday during the climate conference.

“Enhancing friendship with Israel. Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. Both leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens,” the PMO tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) tweeted, “In their first such engagement, the two leaders reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed expanding cooperation in areas of high-technology & innovation.”

Later in a brief statement, the MEA said the two leaders reviewed bilateral strategic partnership and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors. “They agreed on further expanding cooperation, especially in the areas of high-technology and innovation,” it said.