‘Extraordinarily productive’: India, Israel elevate ties, sign 17 pacts

India and Israel elevated their ties to a “Special Strategic Partnership” and signed 17 pacts after talks Thursday between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu, wrapping up what the Israeli Prime Minister called an “extraordinarily productive and extraordinarily moving” visit by the Indian Prime Minister.

Before heading home, Modi said, “Our relations are founded on a strong foundation of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensibilities. Our relationship has stood the test of time. Today, we took the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to ‘Special Strategic Partnership’. This decision reflects the aspirations of the people of both countries.”

The two sides had framed their ties as a Strategic Partnership in 2017 during Modi’s first bilateral visit to Israel.

Netanyahu said, “This is an amazing visit, an amazing conclusion to an amazing visit. It was short but extraordinarily productive and also extraordinarily moving… The meeting of minds and hearts that we have had here will also continue in this remarkable G-to-G (government-to-government) that is long overdue, and will create an even greater boost to the enormous benefits that can bring to each other, and I think, to humanity at large.”

The major outcomes of the bilateral meeting focused on “technological” partnership. “Technology is central to our future partnership. Today, we have decided to establish a Critical and Emerging Technologies Partnership. This will give new impetus to cooperation in areas such as AI, quantum, and critical minerals,” Modi said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The focus of this visit has been on technology, including in the area of artificial intelligence, cyber security, innovation research and startups.”.

Overall, there were 27 outcomes, including 17 pacts, from an MoU on AI to establishment of the Indo-Israel Cyber Centre of Excellence in India. The outcomes included the elevation of a joint commission on science and technology to the ministerial level, initiative to collaborate in critical and emerging technologies led by National Security Advisors, a tech-gateway initiative, a financial dialogue, 20 joint fellowships in agricultural research, increase of contribution of both sides for the joint research calls, quota of up to 50,000 Indian workers over the next five years, India-Israel Academic Cooperation Forum and India-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The two leaders also discussed fighting terrorism with Modi saying, “India and Israel are absolutely clear: Terrorism has no place in the world. In any form, in any manifestation, terrorism cannot be tolerated. We have stood shoulder to shoulder against terrorism and its supporters, and will continue to do so.”

On defence ties, Modi said, “We have decades of trusted cooperation in the field of defence. The MoU signed last year will add new dimensions to this partnership. Together, we will move forward towards joint development, joint production, and transfer of technology.”

Amid the rising tensions in the region and talk of a potential US strike on Iran should negotiations fail in Geneva, Modi said, “India’s security interests are directly linked to peace and stability in West Asia. Therefore, we have supported dialogue and a peaceful solution from the very beginning. This is the call of the Global South and all humanity.”

“India’s thinking is clear: Humanity must never become a victim of conflict. The Gaza Peace Plan has opened a path to peace. India has fully supported these efforts. We will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries in the future,” he said.

“Today we had a comprehensive discussion on regional and global issues. Promoting regional connectivity, we will move forward with renewed momentum on the India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and the India-Israel-UAE-USA (I2U2) initiatives,” he said.

Foreign Secretary Misri, on being asked whether the tension between US and Iran figured in the discussions, said, “The regional situation, these tensions, other tensions as well that figure in the region, without going into details, did come up for discussions between the two Prime Ministers. The Prime Minister made his point stating India’s firm belief in the value of dialogue and the value of pursuing peaceful solutions to all such issues, and also reiterated his readiness to offer India’s support if there is any way in which India’s support is required, to stand ready to offer that support towards a peaceful solution.”

On the bilateral outcomes, Modi said, “In today’s meeting, we discussed giving our cooperation new direction and momentum. Our economic cooperation remains an engine of growth, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

On economic ties, he said, “Last year, we signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement to promote mutual investment. We will also soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement.”

“I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel. We are also committed to improving people’s lives by sharing our experiences in the field of digital health. We will also advance cooperation in areas such as civil nuclear energy and space,” he said.

On agriculture cooperation, Modi set a target of 100 Villages of Excellence, broadening from the concept of Centres of Excellence.

“Agricultural cooperation between our two countries has a long and successful history. Today, we have resolved to give this cooperation a futuristic direction. The Centres of Excellence established in India with Israeli cooperation are excellent examples of our friendship. Given their success, we have set a goal of increasing their number to 100. Taking a step further in this direction, we are working on creating Villages of Excellence. This will bring Israeli technology to every village in India, significantly increasing the income and productivity of millions of farmers,” he said.

“We will also jointly develop future-ready farming solutions. The establishment of the ‘India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture’ in India will provide a strong foundation for this cooperation,” he said.

Modi also spoke on manpower supply from India to Israel, post October 2023. “Our people-to-people ties are an important pillar of our relationship. Through the 2023 Manpower Mobility Agreement, India has made significant contributions to Israel’s construction and care-giver sectors. Indian workers have earned trust through their hard work, commitment, and skills.”.

“I am pleased that this cooperation is being expanded to areas such as commerce and services. Connecting youth, researchers, and innovators from both countries has been a key priority. Toward this end, today we are establishing the India-Israel Academic Forum,” he said.

President Isaac Herzog, who also met Modi, said, “I believe that India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East, and the Middle East is an essential part of the great future of India… This connectivity between Israel and India can change the entire geostrategic situation to the advantage of the Global South and the connectivity of the United States to Southeast Asia, through the eastern hemisphere.”

“The Abraham Accords, which are a platform to improve the region towards peace, are an ideal partner for India, and the region is an ideal partner as well moving forward, so now we just have to implement it,” he said.