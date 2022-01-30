Masada Fortress lit up to mark 30 years of India-Israel diplomatic relations

Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Saturday shared a video that showed the Masada Fortress in Israel illuminated with lights, as the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Gilon said, “The #Masada Fortress in #Israel, a symbol of #Jewish heroism, is lit to celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations between Flag of IndiaFlag of Israel.”

The #Masada Fortress in #Israel , a symbol of #Jewish heroism, is lit to celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations between 🇮🇳🇮🇱.

India and Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that there could not be a better time to set new goals for taking India-Israel relations forward, and asserted that the cooperation between the two countries played a key role in the growth stories of both nations.

My message on the 30th anniversary of India-Israel full diplomatic relations.

In a video message on the completion of 30 years of full-fledged diplomatic relations between India and Israel, Modi said the people of both countries always shared a special relationship. “This day holds importance in our relationship as full diplomatic ties were established between the two countries 30 years ago. A new chapter between the two countries had begun. It was a new chapter but history between us is age-old,” Modi said.

Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992. Emphasising that “friendship and trust” were not only positive traits but also “real assets”, the foreign ministers of India and Israel, in a joint op-ed for an Israeli daily on Friday, said the two countries have worked together to “deepen their roots”. The development comes on a day when a New York Times report claiming that India bought Pegasus spyware as part of a defence deal with Israel in 2017 triggered a major controversy in India.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Saturday said that Israel and India have a “gehri dosti” (deep friendship) and he thanked Narendra Modi for his “deep commitment” to the “strong and robust friendship.”

Today, we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel & India. We celebrate a strong partnership,

An incredibly deep friendship,

& optimism for the future!@NarendraModi, my friend — हम साथ मिलकर उल्लेखनीय उपलब्धियां हासिल करते रहेंगे।

🇮🇱 🇮🇳

In a video message, Bennett called the opportunities of collaboration between the two countries “endless”, and said that “the ties between Israel and India are strong and together they will only grow stronger”.

“There is something I wanted to tell to all of the people of India. Israel and India have a “gehri dosti“, Deep Friendship. Today we honour 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and India. Thirty years of a wonderful partnership, a deep cultural connection, and military and economic cooperation,” Bennett said.