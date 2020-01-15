India is making remarkable progress, vested interests causing unrest: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra With Tamil newsweekly magazine “Thuglak” celebrating 50 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the illustrious progress made by the magazine over the years.

In his video address aired at the event, Modi said that India has made ‘remarkable progress in many sectors.’ He said, “whenever Indians decide to do something, no force can stop us. We have made remarkable progress in several sectors. If India has been able to move towards an Open Defecation Free nation, it is due to the people of India. If the mindsets have changed, gender ratio is improving and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) is falling, it is due to the people of India. The rise in digital transactions is due to people’s cooperative nature. People no longer want to be spectators but active stakeholders in taking the nation forward.”

“Thuglak marks 50 years today when India marks 70 years as a republic. Our constitution carries traces of India’s rich past and a roadmap for India’s dream. I hope the people of India, who have upheld the constitution in spirit are the people of India who will guide India’s growth trajectory and guide her to new heights”, added the Prime Minister.

Remembering its founder Cho Ramaswamy, the founder and former editor of the magazine. “Cho remains with us in our thoughts, he will be very proud of the progress his magazine has made in the last five decades. Cho had a special style of journalism. For him, three things were fundamental. One was facts. Facts are most important, they give moral strength to the report. Second was intelligent arguments. Any reader seeking to formulate an opinion will always appreciate intelligent arguments. They are logical and based on reason. Third was unique, Cho. He had an extensive focus on satire. The first page of Thuglak carried a satirical cartoon. Satire is the best way to make your point and educate people. Cho was the master of satire. Most politicians were thankful that it was a weekly and not a daily”, said Modi.

Speaking about the roles of media today, Modi said, “ Our government has taken the mission to solve problems persisting for decades like Article 370, Section 35A, Triple Talaq, GST, 10% reservation, Increase Maternity Leave upto 26 weeks, Ayushman Bharat scheme, OBC Commission etc. The list is very long. Decisions have helped further India’s social and economic growth. Things that seemed impossible are becoming a reality. The same vested interest group is unable to digest changes. The are trying their best to cause unrest. In such times, the responsibility of a magazine like Thughlak keeps people aware.”

Modi went on to speak about the dynamism of Tamil Nadu and said the state had been guiding light for the nation for centuries, “The dynamism of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people amazes me. Here, economic success mixes beautifully with social reforms. The land is home to the world’s oldest language. Over the last few years, many efforts have been made for Tamil Nadu’s progress. When we took the decision for two defence corridors, Tamil Nadu was an obvious choice. The Defence corridor in Tamil Nadu will boost employment in Tamil Nadu. The textile sector is the backbone for Tamil Nadu economy and two major textile clusters are being set up in Tamil Nadu.”

Recalling his meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram, Modi spoke about the progress made in tourism across India and said, “We are working around the clock to boost India’s tourism sector. Over the last five years, foreign tourists’ arrival to India has grown significantly. The World Economic Forum released travel and tourism competitive index and India is rank 34. When we took office, we were ranked at 65. Our improvements over the last few years have been noted by the world. I urge you to visit at least 15 places in India in the coming two years. Last year, Mahabalipuram was chosen to welcome Xi Jinping and I am told this led to great interest in Mahabalipuram and Tamil Nadu. Keeping this spirit, I request you to invite your friends from other parts of India to visit one place in Tamil Nadu every year.”

