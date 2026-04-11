‘Reliable, compassionate’: Iran embassy sends home medicines bought from donations in India

A consignment of medical supplies donated by the people of India has been dispatched to Iran, Mohammad Fathali, Tehran’s ambassador to Delhi, said Saturday.
The Iranian embassy in New Delhi used donations by Indians to buy medicines to send home. The announcement of the dispatch came a day after the embassy deactivated accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions in India.
In a video message, Fathali said the aid shipment was facilitated by the embassy using “voluntary contributions of the people of India to purchase medicine”. The initiative, according to him, reflected India’s “sympathy and solidarity with the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult times.”
Appreciating the gesture, Fathali, while standing before a part of the consignment, said, “The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Delhi had utilised the voluntary contributions of the people of India to purchase medicine and you can see a part of this effort. And I want to say that the people of India demonstrated that they are reliable and compassionate partners in difficult times and times of hardship.”
The second shipment of donated medical supplies from the people of India has been dispatched to the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, thanking the Government of India for facilitating “all the necessary arrangements”.
On Friday, the Iranian embassy deactivated the accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions. It requested people to refrain from transferring any funds to the accounts or to any other accounts presented as belonging to it.
“With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India,” the mission said in a post on X.
Story continues below this ad
Earlier, The Indian Express had reported that around 40 tonnes of medicine bought in India had been lying with the embassy, waiting to be sent to Iran. After a Mahan Air aircraft that was to come to India to fly the consignment to Iran was damaged in an air strike at Mashhad airport two weeks ago, the embassy has been trying to find a way to send the medicines home.
The Indian government also delivered a consignment of medicines to Iran recently as a humanitarian gesture.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More