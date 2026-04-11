‘Reliable, compassionate’: Iran embassy sends home medicines bought from donations in India

Workers remove debris at Tehran's Sharif University of Technology complex that Iranian authorities say was hit by a US-Israeli strike, in Tehran (AP Photo)

A consignment of medical supplies donated by the people of India has been dispatched to Iran, Mohammad Fathali, Tehran’s ambassador to Delhi, said Saturday.

The Iranian embassy in New Delhi used donations by Indians to buy medicines to send home. The announcement of the dispatch came a day after the embassy deactivated accounts previously designated for receiving monetary contributions in India.

In a video message, Fathali said the aid shipment was facilitated by the embassy using “voluntary contributions of the people of India to purchase medicine”. The initiative, according to him, reflected India’s “sympathy and solidarity with the people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these difficult times.”