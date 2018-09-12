Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
  • India, Iran and Afghanistan hold first tripartite meeting in Kabul

India, Iran and Afghanistan hold first tripartite meeting in Kabul

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while the Iranian team was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai chaired the meeting.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: September 12, 2018 3:44:27 am
The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

India, Iran and Afghanistan held their first tripartite meeting in Kabul on Tuesday during which implementation of the Chabahar port project and a host of other issues were discussed, officials said.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while the Iranian team was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai chaired the meeting.

“The meeting focused on consolidating economic cooperation, including Chabahar, as well as enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, and continuing support to the peace and reconciliation process that is led and owned by Afghanistan,” the three countries said in a joint statement. It said that the three sides agreed to hold the next round of discussions in India next year.

Sources said possible impact of US sanctions on the Chabahar port project was also discussed during the meeting. The Chabahar port is being considered a gateway to opportunities for trade by India, Iran and Afghanistan with central Asian countries.

