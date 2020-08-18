Foreign ministers meet virtually: India invites UAE investments in key economy sectors

Jaishankar tweeted on Monday: “Encouraged by our close collaboration in dealing with health, trade and travel challenges due to Covid-19.” (File)

Days after India welcomed the deal between UAE and Israel, Foreign ministers of India and the UAE Monday held a meeting where India invited investments in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure, including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence.

After a video-conference between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and UAE’s Foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides expressed optimism over the growing trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

“The Indian side invited further investments from UAE in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure including logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence,” the MEA said in a statement.

The UAE side conveyed appreciation for the significant contributions made by the Indian expatriate community and expressed its willingness to further strengthen links in energy and food security, it added.

Both sides also discussed regional issues pertaining to their neighbourhood and cooperation at the UN and other multilateral fora, the MEA said.

Noting the close political relations between the two countries, both sides expressed satisfaction over the sustenance of momentum in the bilateral relations in various areas for mutual benefit under the aegis of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“In this context, both sides welcomed the close cooperation during the last few months in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and discussed a joint strategy to offset the economic and social impact of the pandemic on both countries,” the MEA said.

On August 14, hours after the UAE’s Foreign Minister called up External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and briefed him about the deal between his nation and Israel, India had welcomed the full normalisation of ties between the two countries.

Jaishankar tweeted on Monday, “Thank FM HH @ABZayed for co-chairing the 13th (Virtual) India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. Reviewed the continuing growth of our broad-based cooperation. Their content and expanse are a testimony to our new era of relations.”

“Encouraged by our close collaboration in dealing with health, trade and travel challenges due to Covid-19. Discussed major regional and international developments. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership grows by the day,” he tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd