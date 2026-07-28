India invites Nepal PM Balen Shah for official visit

India on Tuesday confirmed that an invitation has been extended to Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah for an official visit, even as there was no information on probable dates for the visit.

Speaking at the bi-weekly media briefing, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for Ministry of External Affairs, said, “Invitation has been extended to Nepal PM Balen Shah to visit India.”

Soon after Shah was elected in March this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated him in a post on X, and said that he looks forward “to working closely with you (Shah) to take India-Nepal friendship and cooperation to even greater heights”. It is learnt that a formal invite has been sent to the Nepalese PM’s office through diplomatic channels.