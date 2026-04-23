India International Water Week in Sept

The 9th edition of India International Water Week (IIWW-2026) will be held on the theme ‘Climate Resilient Water Management’ from September 22-26 this year, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil said Wednesday.

The event, organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, will include 49 sessions across various themes in the water sector. “Around 150 countries have been invited to participate, with 11 countries expected to join as partner countries,” the Ministry said.

“The five-day conference to be held in September will feature bilateral meetings and a wide range of sessions including Ministerial Plenary, Global Water Leaders’ Plenary, Water Leaders’ Forum, Practitioners’ Forum, Country Forum, Thematic Forum, Youth Forum, and Start-up Forum,” it said.