Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of vitamin from China, EU

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

The applicant has alleged that dumping of the product is impacting domestic companies.
India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of vitamin from China, EU
India has initiated an anti-dumping probe into import of a certain kind of vitamin, used for animal consumption, from China, European Union and Switzerland following a complaint by a domestic player.

The commerce ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is probing the alleged dumping of ‘Vitamin A Palmitate’ originating in or exported from these countries. Piramal Pharma Ltd has filed a petition before the DGTR seeking imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports. The applicant has alleged that dumping of the product is impacting domestic companies.

The directorate, in a notification, said on the basis of the application “and having satisfied itself, on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted, about the dumping of the subject goods…the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation”.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a counter measure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China. In a separate notification, the DGTR said a similar probe has also started against alleged dumping of ‘Self- Adhesive Vinyl’ coming from China.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 20:40 IST
Malayalam lyricist Beeyar Prasad passes away

