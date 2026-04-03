‘Not words, but power’: India inducts its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine INS Aridaman, strengthens deterrence

India Friday inducted its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Aridaman, significantly strengthening its sea-based nuclear deterrent capabilities. The Indian Navy also commissioned the advanced stealth frigate INS Taragiri at a separate ceremony.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presided over the commissioning ceremonies. The inductions signify a major enhancement in India’s naval strength and maritime combat capabilities.

There was no official statement on the commissioning of INS Aridaman. Singh, in a one-line cryptic post on X Friday morning, said: “Shabd nahi, shakti hai ‘Aridaman’” – “Aridaman isn’t just a word, it is power.”

At the commissioning ceremony of INS Taragiri, the fourth vessel of Project 17A of the Nilgiri-class stealth guided-missile frigates, Singh said it is a unique platform, as it fits perfectly into every role – from high-intensity combat to maritime security, anti-piracy operations to coastal surveillance, and humanitarian missions.

With INS Aridaman’s induction, India will have three operational ballistic missile submarines at sea for the first time. The indigenous SSBN is designed to carry more long-range nuclear-tipped missiles than INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, which were commissioned in 2016 and 2024, respectively.

A larger 7,000-tonne vessel, INS Aridaman will carry more K-15 missiles, as well as the intermediate-range K-4 nuclear-capable submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) – with nearly double the number of VLS tubes than its predecessors – that can hit targets 3,500 km away.

A fourth SSBN is currently under construction.

India is also pursuing a nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) programme. The Navy plans to build two SSNs indigenously and acquire one on lease from Russia, which is expected to arrive by 2027-28 and bridge the capability gap until India’s own boats are ready.

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INS Aridaman will join its predecessors as a key component of India’s nuclear triad, which refers to a country’s ability to launch nuclear missiles from platforms in the air, land, and at sea. India is part of a select group of countries with nuclear triad capabilities. These include the United States, Russia and China.

India is committed to using nuclear weapons only for deterrence and retaliation. The ability to survive a nuclear attack and then launch a retaliatory strike makes a nuclear submarine a very strong deterrent.

The Ministry of Defence said INS Taragiri, with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes, was designed by the Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, with the support of MSMEs, for multi-role operations.

“It utilises advanced stealth technology to achieve a significantly reduced radar signature, providing a lethal edge in contested environments,” it stated, adding: “With over 75% indigenous content and built in significantly reduced timelines, INS Taragiri exemplifies India’s shipbuilding prowess and strong public-private collaboration.”

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The ship features a lethal array of supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium range surface-to-air missiles, and an advanced indigenous anti-submarine suite.

At its commissioning ceremony, Singh said INS Taragiri is capable of high-speed transit and can remain deployed at sea for extended periods.

“It is equipped with systems designed to monitor enemy movements, ensure its own security, and if necessary, deliver an immediate response,” he said.

“It features modern radar, sonar, and missile systems, such as BrahMos and surface-to-air missiles, which further augment its operational prowess. From high-intensity combat to maritime security, anti-piracy operations, coastal surveillance, and humanitarian missions, it fits perfectly into every role, making it a unique naval platform,” he said.

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In a country with a coastline stretching over 11,000 km and surrounded by the sea on three sides, he said its development cannot be viewed in isolation from the ocean.

Approximately 95 per cent of the country’s trade, he said, is conducted via maritime routes, and energy security is dependent on the sea, which makes building a strong and capable Navy not merely an option, but an absolute necessity.

“The vast expanse of the ocean contains numerous sensitive points, where our Navy has consistently maintained an active presence to ensure the smooth flow of goods,” he said.

“Whenever tensions flare, the Indian Navy steps in to guarantee the security of commercial vessels and oil tankers. It is not only safeguarding India’s national interests, but it is also prepared to take every necessary measure to protect our citizens and trade routes across the globe,” he said, referring to the Navy’s recent operations in escorting Indian tankers from the Strait of Hormuz where shipping has been disrupted by the war in West Asia.

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“It is this capability that firmly establishes India as a responsible and formidable maritime power,” he said.

He said the vast majority of the world’s data travels through undersea internet cables, and any damage to them could disrupt global order.

“We must not limit ourselves to safeguarding our coastlines; we must also ensure the security of critical sea lanes, choke points, and digital infrastructure that are inextricably linked to our national interests,” he said, adding that the Navy is proactively engaged in all these security endeavours.

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said INS Taragiri carries forward a proud legacy of operational excellence and technological ingenuity.

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“The former Taragiri was the fifth of the Leander-class frigates, commissioned in 1980. The Leander-class was pioneering in its time, marking the Navy’s transition towards digital electronic systems and multi-dimensional capabilities,” he said.

“The tensions in West Asia clearly demonstrate how these factors cumulatively impact the maritime domain. Any disruption at sea is no longer local. It immediately affects global energy security and maritime trade,” he said.

“Additionally, increasing incidents of interference in GPS and satellite services pose new challenges to the safety and reliability of maritime operations. These challenges demand continuous surveillance, sustained presence, and modern combat capabilities,” he said.