India to supply 2 BrahMos missile batteries worth $200 million to Indonesia

India is now set to export the BrahMos missiles to three countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam. India is also in talks with at least half a dozen other countries for the export of the BrahMos.

India is set to supply Indonesia with two batteries of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles valued at $200 million, as part of several other landmark defence agreements signed between the two countries on Tuesday, including Astra air-to-air missile systems, major defence technology transfers, and maritime security, top officials told The Indian Express.

A BrahMos battery typically comprises four launchers and 12 ready-to-fire missiles along with other equipment and vehicles, though the composition can vary between land-based regiments and coastal defence batteries.

With this, India is now set to export the BrahMos missiles to three countries, including the Philippines and Vietnam. India is also in talks with at least half a dozen other countries for the export of the BrahMos.