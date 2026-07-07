India, Indonesia sign BrahMos missile, critical minerals deals during PM Modi’s visit

India and Indonesia signed a series of landmark agreements Tuesday covering the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra air-to-air missile systems, as well as major defence technology transfers, critical mineral extraction, maritime security, and digital telecom connectivity. The developments came during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.

Modi, who reached Jakarta as part of a three-nation trip from July 6 to 11, said, “The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we forged in 2018 is taking a new flight today. We are taking important steps forward in every sector—development, security, technology, culture, and education… I am confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today.”

This is PM Modi’s fourth visit to Indonesia and the first bilateral visit since the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2018.

As a special gesture reflecting deep bilateral ties, President Prabowo conferred the Bintang Adipurna (Medal of Honour) upon Prime Minister Modi. The medal is Indonesia’s highest civilian award, reserved for people who have rendered exceptional service to the nation’s unity, continuity, and prosperity.

“The growing trust between our countries is strengthening our defence, security, and maritime cooperation. Today, we have reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation,” said Modi, who will visit Australia and New Zealand as well.

The agreements signed between the two nations included a pact to open an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore campus in Indonesia, the supply of medicines and medical products to Indonesia, the provision of telecom technology such as wireless and quantum systems, and efforts for the conservation and restoration of the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, among others.

“President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations,” said Modi.

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On Monday, when Modi arrived in Jakarta, he was welcomed at the airport by President Prabowo and four ministers, including the Foreign Minister, the Minister of the Palace, and the Cabinet Secretary.

Defence and maritime partnership

Advancing defence and maritime partnership, officials said that India’s defence and security cooperation has seen increased momentum and expanding scope through high-level visits, regular bilateral and multilateral exercises and deeper defence industry cooperation, including the sale of BrahMos.

As maritime neighbours, both countries adopted the Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in 2018. “The stationing of an Indonesian Liaison Officer at Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) will give further impetus to our maritime domain awareness. India will also be earmarking slots for Indonesian cadets and officers in National Defence Academy (NDA) and Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), which will enhance defence capacity building,” said a source.

On cooperation in critical minerals, officials said that Indonesia dominates the global critical minerals sector, commanding roughly 21 per cent of the world’s nickel reserves and ranking among the top global producers of copper, bauxite, and tin. This visit will strengthen cooperation in this area, officials said.