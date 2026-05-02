India launches indigenous cell broadcast system for emergencies, sends test alert to all citizens

India has launched its Cell Broadcast messaging system using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. The Centre on Saturday sent a notification with a siren alert to almost all citizens around 11:42 test the system.

“India, launches Cell Broadcast using indigenous technology, for instant disaster alerting service for its citizens. Alert citizens, safe nation. No action is required by the public upon receipt of this message. This is a test message. – Government of India,” the message read.

The system is to be used during times of crises or emrgency situations, such as natural disaster, wars etc.

Soon after the alert, the Department of Telecommunication posted on X: “A step forward in strengthening how we communicate during critical situations. The Department of Telecommunications, in coordination with key national agencies, is set to launch an advanced public alerting framework aimed at enabling timely communication during critical situations. This initiative reflects a continued commitment to building a more responsive and resilient communication ecosystem for citizens across the country.”