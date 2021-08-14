India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: President’s Address to the Nation at 7 pm today

India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his Address to the Nation on Saturday, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. The address will begin at 7 pm, and will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on Doordarshan.

On the morning of August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be his eighth Independence Day address after taking the office. The speech is likely to begin at 7.30 am.

PM Modi will host this year’s Olympics contingent at the ceremony, who gave the country its record medal tally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will be attended by few people and will follow strict safety protocols and social distancing measures.

In his 2020 Independence Day speech, PM Modi had applauded frontline workers fighting Covid-19. He had said India was going through a unique phase owing to the pandemic, but would come out victorious, thanks to the resolve of the people. He had also highlighted the importance of a self-reliant India.