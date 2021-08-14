scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 14, 2021
India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: President’s Address to the Nation at 7 pm today

India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: The President's Address to the Nation will begin at 7 pm, and will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on Doordarshan.

August 14, 2021 1:55:08 pm
Security personnel check arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. (Photo: PTI)

India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his Address to the Nation on Saturday, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day. The address will begin at 7 pm, and will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast on Doordarshan.

On the morning of August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the Tricolour and address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be his eighth Independence Day address after taking the office. The speech is likely to begin at 7.30 am.

PM Modi will host this year’s Olympics contingent at the ceremony, who gave the country its record medal tally at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s ceremony will be attended by few people and will follow strict safety protocols and social distancing measures.

In his 2020 Independence Day speech, PM Modi had applauded frontline workers fighting Covid-19. He had said India was going through a unique phase owing to the pandemic, but would come out victorious, thanks to the resolve of the people. He had also highlighted the importance of a self-reliant India.

Live Blog

India Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind's Address to the Nation at 7 pm today; Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak at Red Fort on India's 75th I-Day. Follow the latest news and updates below.

August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech: When and where to watchPrime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. (PTI/File)

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the pain of partition can never be forgotten and announced that August 14 will be remembered as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of people’s struggles and sacrifices during that period.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Independence Day 2021: History, importance and significance of Independence Day

 

On the night of August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of Independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru, said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” These words aptly captured the struggle and happiness of newly-independent India as it finally managed to free itself from the clutches of British rule.

To mark the historic day, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi. This became a symbolic gesture, and continues to take place every year on August 15 as the India celebrates its Independence Day. The day is celebrated with much fervour throughout the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, drills, cultural events, and the singing of the Indian National Anthem. As the country celebrates its 75th Independence day this year, let us take a look at the history and significance of this day.

