India Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort shortly

India Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: A group of girls hold national flag ahead of Independence Day celebration in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

India Independence Day 2020 PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This will be his seventh straight Independence Day speech. On his arrival at 7.18 am in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

In his speech, Modi is likely to focus the government’s efforts to deal with coronavirus pandemic. The Modi 2.0 government is now into its second year and is in the midst of carrying out wide-ranging economic reforms to boost the economy, which has been hit hard by Covid-19. His address also comes days after he performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and amid a standoff at the border with Chinese troops. India and China have been holding diplomatic and military talks on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Last year, Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had highlighted his government’s move to bring in the law against triple talaq and to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also underlined the need for population control and the country’s vision to achieve a $5 trillion economy.

Over 4,000 people, including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort today, which is being organised maintaining a balance between dignity of the event and factoring in Covid-19 protocols. The Defence Ministry said the seating arrangement has been made under the guiding principle of “Do Gaz ki Doori” (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests.