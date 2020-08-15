scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 15, 2020
India Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address nation from Red Fort shortly

India Independence Day 2020 PM Narendra Modi Speech Live News Updates: The government's efforts to deal with Covid-19 is likely to be in focus when Modi addresses the nation on its 74th Independence Day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 15, 2020 7:03:32 am
independence day, modi live news, modi speech, modi speech today live, live modi speech, modi live news today, live modi, narendra modi, pm modi live news, pm modi speech today, India Independence Day 2020, independence day 2020, independence day live, independence day flag hoisting, independence day flag hoisting live, independence day celebration liveIndia Independence Day 2020 Live Updates: A group of girls hold national flag ahead of Independence Day celebration in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)

India Independence Day 2020 PM Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This will be his seventh straight Independence Day speech. On his arrival at 7.18 am in front of Lahore Gate of Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

In his speech, Modi is likely to focus the government’s efforts to deal with coronavirus pandemic. The Modi 2.0 government is now into its second year and is in the midst of carrying out wide-ranging economic reforms to boost the economy, which has been hit hard by Covid-19. His address also comes days after he performed the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and amid a standoff at the border with Chinese troops. India and China have been holding diplomatic and military talks on disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Last year, Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had highlighted his government’s move to bring in the law against triple talaq and to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also underlined the need for population control and the country’s vision to achieve a $5 trillion economy.

Over 4,000 people, including diplomats, officials and media personnel have been invited for the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort today, which is being organised maintaining a balance between dignity of the event and factoring in Covid-19 protocols. The Defence Ministry said the seating arrangement has been made under the guiding principle of “Do Gaz ki Doori” (maintaining distance of two yards) between any two guests.

India Independence Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi speech and flag hoisting ceremony today; track all the latest updates here.

07:02 (IST)15 Aug 2020
Welcome to our Independence Day 2020 Live blog

Welcome to our Independence Day 2020 Live blog. India is celebrating its74th Independence Day today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort shortly. Follow to get all the latest updates here

independece day, red fort security independence day, red fort delhi, pm modi independence day speech, pm modi speech red fort Security has been tightened at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day.

Multilayered security arrangements and a mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos and kite catchers, will be placed around the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation.

The Delhi Police has made multilayered arrangements in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. Necessary coordination has been made with other agencies like the NSG, SPG and ITBP.

"All the agencies will work in close coordination with each other to cater to all kinds of threat inputs. SWAT teams and ?Parakram' vans have been strategically stationed," Anil Mittal, Additional PRO Delhi Police, said.

There will be heavy security deployment along the route taken by the prime minister to reach Red Fort. Over 300 cameras have been installed for security and their footage is being monitored round-the-clock, police said.

Over 350 Delhi Police personnel, who will be part of the guard of honour, have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. These personnel of the force of all ranks -- from constable to deputy commissioner of police -- have been quarantined at a newly built police colony in Delhi Cantonment, police said.

Police personnel have also been asked to keep an eye on the sky to ensure that no stray kites are seen in the areas around the Red Fort. Police have also been carrying out anti-sabotage checks, visiting hotels in the vicinity in search of suspicious elements, they had said.

The Red Fort has already been closed for public ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

