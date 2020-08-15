Independence Day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates India’s diverse culture

Google Doodle today: India Independence Day 2020

Google Saturday celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day by displaying a vivid artwork that features iconic Indian folk instruments, a testament to India’s rich musical legacy.

The Google Doodle, illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar, features folk instruments like the tutari, shehnai, dhol, veena, sarangi and bansuri. From the versatile double-reeded shehnai to the resonant stringed sarangi, these instruments are but a few that make up India’s rich musical legacy, which dates back over 6,000 years.

The musical diversity represented by this unique collection reflects the patchwork of Indian cultures that is celebrated across the nation today.

India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on Saturday, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (Follow India Independence Day 2020 Live Updates)

As the tradition goes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag from the Red Fort today. Addressing the nation in his seventh Independence Day speech, Modi paid tribute to the freedom freedom fighters, security forces and Covid-19 warriors.

