Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
India Inc should also share blame for trade imbalance with China: EAM S Jaishankar

Terming the challenge posed by the trade imbalance with China as very serious and formidable, the career bureaucrat turned politician said the responsibility here is not just of the government, but it is an equal responsibility of businesses as well.

Jaishankar warned that those who "do down" manufacturing are "actually damaging India's strategic future". (Express Photo)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the responsibility for the trade imbalance with China rests squarely on businesses as well, blaming Indian corporates for not developing the right sourcing arrangements.

Speaking at the Asia Economic Dialogue here, Jaishankar said the government is doing its bit by bringing in policies like the thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat and made it clear that the “massive external exposure” puts national security at threat.

“Indian corporates have not developed the kind of backwards (integration), vendor supplies, components and parts, ingredients and intermediates that should be supporting us,” he said.

With lots of people, including former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, asking India to focus on services, Jaishankar warned that those who “do down” manufacturing are “actually damaging India’s strategic future”.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 20:37 IST
