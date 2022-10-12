scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

India in talks with different countries to make Rupay acceptable in their nation: Nirmala Sitharaman

“Not just that, the UPI, the BHIM app, and NCPI are all now being worked in such a way that their systems in their respective country, however, robust or otherwise can talk to our system and the inter-operability itself will give strength for Indians expertise in those countries,” she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (AP)

India is talking to different countries to make Rupay acceptable in their nations, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

“Not just that, the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), the BHIM app, and NCPI (the National Payments Corporation of India) are all now being worked in such a way that their systems in their respective country, however, robust or otherwise can talk to our system and the inter-operability itself will give strength for Indians expertise in those countries,” she said.

“We are working together with several countries,” Sitharaman said in response to a question from an Indian student at the University of Maryland, who wanted to have the UPI in the United States as well.

Sitharaman made the remarks at the prestigious Brookings Institute think-tank during a fireside chat with eminent economist Eshwar Prasad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

“I’m a student at the University of Maryland here. I am really proud of our UPI system in India. I just wanted to ask, what do you think are the future plans for the UPI system and how can we share it with the world? Specifically in the US, that’s what I miss the most about India not having a UPI system in the US,” the Indian student asked.

“We are talking to different countries. Singapore and UAE have all come forward now to make Rupay acceptable in their countries,” Sitharaman said.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 07:59:04 am
Next Story

Rakul Preet Singh reflects on failure of Hindi movies, says people have faced tough times: ‘Har hafte film toh nahi…’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement