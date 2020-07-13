India in good position in battle against coronavirus, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah. (File) Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that India is in a “good position” in the battle against the coronavirus, hailing the role of the security forces in handling the pandemic.

Shah was speaking at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Academy in Gurgaon’s Kadarpur village ahead of the All India Tree Plantation Campaign.

Terming the fight against the coronavirus a battle for the “survival of mankind”, Shah said, “In the history of mankind… no other epidemic has had the capacity to spread as much as this corona epidemic… the whole world is fighting this battle… India is also fighting this battle very well… Everyone thought how will a country like India fight the battle against corona, a population of 130 crore, a federal structure, in the absence of a single chain of command.

“But, today, everyone is seeing that, if a successful battle against corona has been fought anywhere in the world, it is in India… Everywhere in the world, only the governments have fought this battle but, in our country, along with the government, a population of 130 crore, all the state governments, and every single person has fought. With the policy of one people, one mind, one nation, today, we are in a good position in this battle, there is no atmosphere of fear anywhere, there is a passion to fight against it, a determination to overcome it,” Shah said.

Acknowledging the role that security forces have played, the minister vowed that their sacrifices will not go in vain. “The security forces also have a very big contribution in this battle, nobody can ignore this…”

