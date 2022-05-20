India 2.0 needs fiscal prudence, power and education reforms, new health approach: Chief Economic Advisor

For the next stage of the Indian economy—economy 2.0—the country needs fiscal prudence, power sector reform, less government litigation, reform in education to make up for the pandemic-year losses, and a different approach to public health, said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran.

“Technology can be the icing on the cake,” Nageswaran said addressing the inaugural session of India Ideas Conclave, organised in Bengaluru by the RSS-backed India Foundation. The theme of the conclave is “India 2.0: Rebooting to Meta Era”.

“There’s more to achieve to deliver the kind of growth rate to take us to a middle-income economy from a lower-income economy. We have to have a vibrant financial system which provides funds for growth,” he said.

The Ukraine crisis has proved that technology as it is can at its best give partial answers to the challenges the country faces, but the turmoil created in the financial sector and fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market have proved that “humans are driven by fear and greed” and that “sometimes technology can accentuates them”, according to Nageswaran.

“Manufacturing complexes have to be increased. The private sector has to ensure that the MSMEs (micro-, small-, medium-sized enterprises) are paid in time and the attitude towards public health should be changed,” he said, adding that the recent National Family Health Survey had found that the obesity level in the country was on the rise. “India should not be unhealthy when it gets economic growth… Correct food labelling is very important,” he said.

Stating that the government had to spend time clearing the balance sheet by paying the dues as the country had to build the system, he said fiscal prudence was the only way out. The country faced a difficult phase in the past decade as the banks had overlent and the corporate sector overborrowed, he added.

He said the government’s move to re-embark on privatisation and asset monetisation had, however, improved the balance sheet.

He lauded the government’s efforts to push reforms even during the pandemic by introducing new schemes, reduction of corporate tax and relaxing rules for startups.

Speaking at the three-day conclave, Union minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said India would have to sharpen its edge in the telecom sector and semiconductor manufacturing; master the design and manufacturing ecosystem of devices; and work for digital inclusion for India 2.0. Once the global standards have “our inputs, the acceptance of our technology will increase”, he said.

“Technology can be pervasive and be useful.. We will have to create a regulatory structure in which the accountability of the manufacturers comes along with the freedom of users,” the electronics and information technology minister added.