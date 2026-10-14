India hosts first BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ meeting, Delhi Declaration adopted

India on Tuesday hosted the first meeting of BIMSTEC Home Ministers here under the chairmanship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the seven member states adopting the Delhi Declaration and approving a clutch of pacts to tighten cooperation against terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illicit financial flows.

The meeting, preceded by a senior officials’ gathering led by the Union Home Secretary, was attended by delegations from all seven BIMSTEC member states – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Addressing the meeting, Shah described BIMSTEC as an essential platform for regional integration, economic cooperation and collective security.