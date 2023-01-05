scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

India set to host foreign ministers of G20 countries in March

Sources said India is looking at March 1 and 2 for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, sources said.

Narendra Modi assumed the presidency of G20 at its annual summit in Bali in November. (Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

India is expected to host the foreign ministers of G20 countries in the first week of March and they are set to deliberate on ways to deal with pressing global challenges including the Ukraine conflict, sources familiar with the development said on Thursday.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G20 at its annual summit in Bali in November with a promise of striving to ensure that the grouping acts as a global prime mover to envision new ideas and accelerate collective action to deal with pressing challenges.

The sources said India is looking at March 1 and 2 for the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

However, the dates are yet to be locked.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

India is hosting a series of events and meetings ahead of the G20 summit later this year.

“India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Bali summit.

“At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented,” he said.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 22:40 IST
Next Story

Two killed after truck hits two-wheeler from behind

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close