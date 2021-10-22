India hopes to work with China for resolution of issues: Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Thursday said that peace and tranquility in the border areas is a “sine qua non” for India and China to work together, and that New Delhi hopes that Beijing will work with it to bring a satisfactory resolution to the current issues, keeping in view each other’s sensitivities and interests.

Speaking at a seminar on “Leveraging China’s Economy”, Shringla said developments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh have “seriously disturbed” the peace and tranquillity in border areas, and affected the relationship too.

“We hope the Chinese side will work with us to bring a satisfactory resolution to the current issues so as to make progress on our bilateral relations keeping in view each other’s sensitivities, aspirations and interests,” he said.