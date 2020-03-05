India hits out at Erdogan, British minister for ‘irresponsible’ comments over Delhi riots

Last week, the Turkish president had severely criticised India for the communal clashes in Delhi and even went on to call them “massacres of Muslims”. (REUTERS) Last week, the Turkish president had severely criticised India for the communal clashes in Delhi and even went on to call them “massacres of Muslims”. (REUTERS)

Days after Turkish president criticised Delhi riots, India Thursday hit out at Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying his comments were “factually inaccurate” and driven by “political agenda”. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while addressing a press conference in the national capital Thursday, said India had made a strong demarche on the matter with the Turkish Ambassador in Delhi on Tuesday.

“We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a Head of State,” Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last week, the Turkish president had severely criticised India for the communal clashes in Delhi and even went on to call them “massacres of Muslims”.

On being asked UK’s junior foreign minister Nigel Adams’ comment on Delhi violence, Raveesh Kumar said the situation in the capital is fast returning to normal and that law enforcement agencies are doing their best to restore confidence and ensure that law and order is maintained.

“Prime Minister has appealed for peace and brotherhood. Senior officials have visited the place of violence, peace committees have been formed and other steps have been taken in this direction,” he added.

In response to an urgent question on “Recent Violence in India” tabled by Pakistani-origin Opposition Labour Party MP Khalid Mahmood in the House of Commons on Tuesday, UK’s Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) Nigel Adams had said, “The UK government also have concerns about the potential impact of the legislation (CAA).”

Earlier today, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei also said that the Indian government should confront extremist Hindus and stop the ‘massacre’ of Muslims.

“The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam,” Khamenei tweeted.

Meanwhile, the death toll in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi last month, which was sparked by protests over the amended Citizenship Act, climbed to 53 on Thursday. So far, GTB hospital has confirmed 44 deaths while three deaths have been confirmed at Lok Nayak hospital and five at RML and one at Jag Pravesh.

