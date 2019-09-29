India hits out at China, slams CPEC: Expect others to respect sovereignty

Taking a swipe at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, India on Saturday hit out at Beijing for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly.

The Ministry of External Affairs’ spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “The Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, and that the recent developments are entirely a matter internal to us.

“We expect that other countries will respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and desist from efforts to change the status quo through the illegal so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” he said, in reference to the CPEC.

Raising the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, China had on Friday told the General Assembly that the “dispute” should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and the bilateral agreement.

China, a close ally of Pakistan, also stressed that no actions should be taken that would unilaterally change the “status quo”.

“The Kashmir issue, a dispute left from the past, should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement,” State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides,” Wang said.

This is not the first time that India and China have publicly disagreed on the issue of revoking of special status to J&K under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on September 25 in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA.

“Met FM Wang Yi of China. Was helpful in stock-taking of our relationship,” Jaishankar had tweeted on September 25.

In August this year, Jaishankar had travelled to Beijing and had underlined that the future of India-China relations will depend on “mutual sensitivity to each other’s core concerns”. He had conveyed to Wang Yi that recent changes in India’s Constitution had “no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China”.

Jaishankar had also told Wang that India was not raising any additional territorial claims and that Chinese concerns in this regard were “misplaced”.

As Wang, State Councillor and Foreign Minister, raised India’s move to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state, Jaishankar made it clear that this was an “internal matter”.

During the bilateral meeting in Beijing on August 12, Wang had also raised “rising tensions” between India and Pakistan as a result of these changes. Jaishankar reiterated that it was an “internal matter” that had “no bearing on Pakistan” and did not impact the LoC (Line of Control).