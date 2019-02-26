Air attack on Balakot terror camp: Here is what happened today

Early on Tuesday morning, India hit Jaish-e-Mohammad’s biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in what it called a “non-military preemptive action” specifically targeting the terror group. The pre-dawn operation struck a camp on a hilltop forest that provided Indian forces with a “sitting duck target” and caught the terrorists in their sleep, sources said.

Advertising

Pakistan has rejected India’s claims on the strike and said it would respond to India’s “aggression” at a time and place of its choosing. Its premier Imran Khan asked Pakistan to remain “prepared for all eventualities” in the wake of the attack.

Meanwhile, India’s Opposition leaders congratulated the Indian Air Force on the strike. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party leader Shashi Tharoor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted congratulating the armed forces for striking terror camps. This was the first time Indian Air Force has been used in Pakistan controlled air space after the 1971 war. During the 1999 Kargil conflict, the Vajpayee government had decided to restrict the use of IAF to own side of LoC.

Indian air strike: Here is a timeline of events

05.12 AM: Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, tweets: “Indian Air Force violated Line of Control. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back.” No official word from the Indian side yet.

Advertising

07.06 AM: Still no official word from the Indian side yet, Ghafoor says Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. “Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage,” he tweets.

08.40 AM: Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Asif Ghafoor shares pictures of the attacked site, says the payload “fell in open”.

Payload of hastily escaping Indian aircrafts fell in open. pic.twitter.com/8drYtNGMsm — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

09.00 AM: ANI quotes IAF sources that at 0330 hours on February 26, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it. The IAF source further that 1000-kg bombs were dropped on terror camps across the LoC, adding that 12 Mirage 2000 jets took part in the operation. The report, quoting IAF sources, said “Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad terror launch pads across the LOC completely destroyed in IAF air strikes. JeM control rooms also destroyed.”

09.30 AM: The first official confirmation comes from Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat. “Air Force carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it,” he tweets.

09.50 AM: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security had begun.

09.59 AM: Major General Asif Ghafoor tweets again, says payload fell in open area. “Indian aircrafts’ intrusion across LOC in Muzafarabad Sector within AJ&K was 3-4 miles. Under forced hasty withdrawal aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties,” he says.

10.10 AM: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi summoned an emergency meeting to “discuss situation after Indian Air Force’s violation of LOC. The meeting will discuss the security situation. It will be attended by former secretaries and senior ambassadors,” Radio Pakistan reports.

11.30 AM: Addressing the press, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirms that India struck a training centre of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in the early hours of Tuesday and a large number of trainers as well as fidayeens were killed. The attack, Gokhale says, was a “non-military preemptive strike”. “Credible intelligence was received that JeM was attempting another suicide terror attack in various parts of the country, and the fidayeen jihadis were being trained for this purpose. In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary,” he said.

Read | IAF strikes JeM camp in Balakot: Full text of India’s statement

Gokhale says “a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for fidayeen action were eliminated in the strike”. “This facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM.” Gokhale adds that the selection of the target was conditioned by India’s desire to avoid civilian casualties.

12.22 PM: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says India has violated the LoC and Pakistan has the right to respond. “First, they committed aggression against Pakistan today. It is a violation of the LoC. I consider it a violation of the LoC, and Pakistan his right to give a suitable response in self defence,” he tells reporters after an “emergency meeting” with high-level officials at the Foreign Office (FO) for consultations.

02.00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Rajasthan’s Churu district, where he says the country is in safe hands. Speaking from the stage, which had photos of slain soldiers in its background, a smiling Modi said, “Aapka ye bhavnaye, aapka ye utsah, aapka ye josh, mai bhali bhati samajh raha hu (Your emotions, this enthusiasm and this energy of yours, I am able to understand it quite well).” The Prime Minister says today was such a moment that all the bravehearts of India should be paid tribute. “I won’t let India bow down. This is a promise that I make to you. I won’t let the nation’s name be erased,” he said.

02.00 PM: Government begins briefing foreign diplomats, including P5, during the course of the day.

02.30 PM: In its first reaction to India confirming a non-military preemptive strike, China says it hoped the two countries will maintain “restraint” and “do more to improve bilateral relations”. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang says: “India and Pakistan are both important countries in South Asia. Sound relations and cooperation serve the interest of both countries for peace and stability in South Asia.” He added: “We hope the two countries can keep restraint and do more to improve bilateral relations.”

03.30 PM: Pakistan rejects India’s claim of targeting terrorist camp in the country and causing heavy casualties even as it vowed to respond “at the time and place of its choosing” and raise the issue at the United Nations and other international forums. Prime Minister Imran Khan asks armed forces and the people of Pakistan to remain “prepared for all eventualities” after a special meeting of the National Security Committee hours after Indian air strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan.” Khan’s office says he will “engage with the global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy”.

05.00 PM: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj holds an all-party meeting at Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan.

05.00 PM: Australia urges Pakistan to take “urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammad which has claimed responsibility for the 14 February bombing, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.” “It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory.”

06.30 PM: All-party meeting concludes, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad says, “We have appreciated the efforts by the forces, they always have our support to end terrorism. Another good thing is that it was a clean operation which specifically targeted terrorists and terror camps.”

Advertising

06.50 PM: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj says happy that all parties praised security forces in one voice.

EAM Sushma Swaraj after all party meeting: I am happy that all parties in one voice praised the security forces and supported the Govt’s anti-terror operations pic.twitter.com/8dwP5V8tfe — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

07.00 PM: Pakistan summons India’s acting High Commissioner and condemns “violation of its territorial sovereignty” by Indian jets.