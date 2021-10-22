India hits 100-crore Covid-19 jab mark, a billion hearts light up

From the launch of an audiovisual film from the Red Fort to monuments being illuminated across the country, India on Thursday celebrated crossing the one billion vaccination milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses, and all those who worked to achieve this feat.”

To celebrate the 100 crore vaccinations, the government made elaborate arrangements across the country. First, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, launched an audiovisual film from the Red Fort.

In all coastal states, ships anchored at Indian ports hooted as part of the celebrations. In Odisha, sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik showcased the 100-crore logo.

States were also asked to engage local artists, folk artists, and handloom artists for Thursday’s celebrations. All states have been asked to run a campaign for five days — 100 districts, 100 different folk forms.

The Archeological Survey of India, which falls under the Ministry of Culture, also decided to chip in by illuminating 100 monuments across the country in the colours of the national flag — one monument for each crore that India has vaccinated. Such illuminations are usually reserved for national occasions such as Republic Day or Independence Day.

The ASI has also ensured that each state in the country has had several monuments illuminated for the occasion.